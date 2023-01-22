Grace Lutheran church celebrates its 125th anniversary

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – About one-hundred churchgoers gathered for the monumental commemoration.

They celebrated the colossal milestone with the only way possible, a church service and a reception afterwards.

The church is committed to the mission of helping the community.

“We reach out to the community and help. Every spring, the marathon runs by here, so we hand out water and Powerade for the marathon. We help with the food pantry, we donate a lot of items to the food pantry and the Boys and Girls ranch. So, I mean, one of our missions as a congregation is to reach out and help not only those in our community, but each other.” says Jon Smelser, Director of Church Ministries.

Jon Smelser, the Director of Church Ministries, is proud to see his congregation continue to go strong for so long.

“In today’s age, that is quite the feat considering you know, a lot of congregations are actually closing, especially rural congregations. So, to be able to do that for 125 years and to keep going for future generations, that is a huge blessing.” says Smelser

While the fellowship may be small in size, it allows the members to form great relationships.

“The church has been just like a family to us, it has been very important to us. We come here every week to worship. We know people here, they’ve been our friends for years and years and that’s important.” says Ted Englestad, Board of Elders, Grace Lutheran Church

Grace Lutheran Church will host more events to celebrate the anniversary in the future including a congregational dinner in April and an Oktoberfest.