Police: Woman tried to light two people on fire in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a woman in Moorhead was arrested after attempting to light two people on fire.

Twenty-five-year-old Kasondra Perez was arrested Friday.

Police say Perez went to a home where she assaulted an acquaintance with a knife and tried to light two people on fire with lighter fluid.

Authorities also say Perez sexually assaulted another person at a different location. The victim escaped out a window.

Perez is in the Clay County jail on charges including 2nd degree attempted murder, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and felony domestic strangulation.