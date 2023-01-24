Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus.

Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief.

Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s Cathedral around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Court documents say police saw Reynolds running away from the church, shirtless, braless and without shoes.

Police say church cameras show Reynolds flipping a potted plant over before ripping down the Jesus statue and smashing it on the wall.

Court documents say Reynolds may have been under the influence of drugs.

Church officials are estimating the cost of the statue based on an online search of similar items at more than $11,000.

Reynold’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday.