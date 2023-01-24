Sawyer Brown, BlackHawk coming to The Lights

The two country groups will perform in West Fargo in August

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two veteran country music groups are coming to The Lights in West Fargo.

Sawyer Brown and BlackHawk are set to perform on Thursday, August 10th.

Both groups have been around for decades and have hits like The Race Is On, Some Girls Do, Every Once In a While and Goodbye Says It All.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

General Admission tickets are going for $45 and VIP tickets for $65.

EPIC Events is also offering The Busch Light Plaza Pass for $125.

Buying the pass will get you one single General Admission entry for every EPIC Events show on

MIDCO Stage at The Lights this year.