Ukulele jam sessions in Fargo open to new members

At downtown Fargo's Sons of Norway, a niche group jams together every week.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A weekly Ukulele group plays together, and it’s meant for all skill levels.

You can find Valley Ukes at the Kringen Lodge at Fargo Sons of Norway inside the ballroom.

“We started playing ukulele as a group called Valley Ukes in 2018 in the fall. I had a couple of friends that played the ukulele. We talked about whether we can start a group and four people came together and said, ‘Let’s go ahead and do that,'” said Debbie Ankeney the Founder of Valley Ukes.

They’ve had as many as 17 members but more moving south for the winter keeps them at a core group of 10.

Every Tuesday you can find them eating lunch then they go on to cover their favorite songs.

“Well, in retirement, it’s been a lot of fun. It gives me something to do. I look forward to it every week to come out here and join in with these yahoos and play for an hour-and-a half and have some fun then do a few appearances here and around town. If you’ve got an interest at all, come join us. Come out and show up on Tuesday. Let us know and we’ll bring a ukelele for you to play so you don’t have to invest in one to start with,” said Clint Lonbaken, a member with Valley Ukes.

They don’t stick to a particular genre. Most of the time, they choose to learn songs they enjoy listening to.

“We’re all kind of of an age. Some people bring a lot of 60s and 70s songs. I tend to reach further back to the ’20s and ’30s and ’40s. It’s fun sharing those songs and getting everybody on board with the different styles of music,” said John Calvin, another Valley Ukes member.

Musicians inside say it’s a great way to connect with people and grow by learning.

“It just feeds the soul. It’s just a great way to connect with people. Sometimes, just sitting alone and playing an instrument, it’s a very meditative thing to do it like that. And, just growth and being part of the human family,” said Calvin.

He says potential new members are invited to watch them play Tuesday to see if you can make a good fit by joining them.

He also says you are welcome to bring an instrument if you want to be part of it.