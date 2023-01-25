Speaker of the House Plans To Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar and Other Dems From Committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democratic leadership is backing Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced plans to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The head of the Democratic Caucus is predicting that some Republicans will join him in an effort to keep her there.

Omar has upset colleagues in the past with anti-Israel statements.

She also drew ire for a remark in which she compared the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

“Kevin McCarthy’s purely partisan move to strip us from our committee is not only a political stunt but also a blow to the integrity of our democratic institution and threat to our national security,” said Omar.

McCarthy has also denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel.