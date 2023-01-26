KFGO hosts 23rd annual Cares for Kids Radiothon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — KFGO, Y94 and Froggy 99.9 team up for another annual fundraiser to raise money for medical research and equipment.

It’s the 23rd annual Cares for Kids Radiothon in a collaboration with Sanford Children’s Hospital.

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital across the U.S. every year relying on community support as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover cost of care.

This year, they want to raise as much money as possible but the goal is looking to surpass last year’s $170,000.

“It’s one of our largest events that we do for the children’s hospital and it’s always great to see all the kids and some of the kids that come back. Sanford Children’s Hospital really is your children’s hospital for the region. We have kids from all across the state that come to be helped by Sanford Children’s Hospital and every single dollar raised goes to help these kids and families,” Children’s Miracle Network Lead Development Officer Hillery Mork said.

The radiothon continues until Friday evening at 6:00.

If you want to donate, click here.