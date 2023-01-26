National Weather Service’s flood outlook shows flooding not expected in Red River Valley

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — National Weather Service in Grand Forks released its spring flood outlook.

Flooding is not expected in the valley, but there can be some chances of moderate flooding.

Many factors went into determining the outlook including the amount of moisture in the fall, soil conditions, and the amount of snow on the ground.

Right now, the weather service says it’s still early in the year.

“With this flood outlook, we are looking at some good chances for minor flooding around the basin and some isolated areas of moderate flooding. These chances are a little bit below what we say is the historical norm for our area. We are looking at that mainly due to the soil conditions leading into the winter.” says Amanda Lee, Service Hydrologist, NWS Grand Forks

National Weather Service will release additional flooding outlooks every two weeks until March 9th.