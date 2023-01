Jeremiah Sem and the Spartans Win the Heise High School Play of he Week

Sem spins the defense into a different dimension and buries to triple.

FARGO– The winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Jeremiah Sem of Fargo North. Sem shook the defense out of their shoes and connected on the jump shot in Fargo North’s win over West Fargo Sheyenne.