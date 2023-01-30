13-Year-Old Wins Pickup After Big Catch In Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

BRAINERD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 13-year-old boy is the big winner in the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson reeled in a 9.75 pound walleye Saturday which earned him either a new Ford or GMC pickup.

The next largest walleye was 5.67 pounds.

More than 12,000 anglers turned out at Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake despite freezing temperatures.

Volunteers drilled more than 14,000 holes in two hours.

The ice fishing tournament has raised over $4.5 million for charities and nonprofits since 1991.