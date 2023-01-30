Lawmakers Grill Sanford And Fairview CEOs Over Proposed Merger

ST. PAUL — CEOs of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services say they will not delay their merger despite requests from lawmakers, Minnesota’s attorney general and the University of Minnesota.

Lawmakers called the two CEOs to the state capitol and they got grilled by Democrats at a joint House Commerce and Health Finance and Policy committees hearing.

U of M leaders say at this time they will oppose the merger.

The university has its own partnership with Fairview and wants its campus facilities back.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is in the middle of an investigation into whether the merger violates state law.

He wants the health systems to delay their March 31 date for the closing.

The CEOs are sticking with the date saying the merger will improve healthcare for Minnesotans.

“Healthcare delivery has fundamentally changed,” Fairview Health Services CEO James Hereford told the panel.

“It is imperative upon us in our role to serve Minnesotans to make sure that we adapt, we innovate and we continue to progress care. That’s why it’s important to move forward.”

Ellison is holding a fourth and final community meeting on the proposed merger on Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

It will be livestreamed on the attorney general’s Facebook page.