Salvation Army falls short of $1 million bell ringing goal

Austin Erickson,

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Bell ringers in the F-M metro raised $848,210.24 for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

That’s nearly 85 percent of the $1 million goal.

The non-profit says no services will be cut.

Realtors raised the most money, nearly $25,000. Firefighters raised over $18,000 and law enforcement around $10,000.

The Salvation Army thanking all bell ringers, businesses that let them ring, employees and volunteers for their hard work.

Officials believe a few issues prevented them from hitting their goal like a stormy December.

“We’ve had inflation issues, other concerns that were raised around the area. Charitable giving across the country was down,” Salvation Army of Fargo-Moorhead Maj. Abe Tamayo said.

The Salvation Army says bell ringer registrations were down significantly.

The organization also handed out 3,700 toys and 600 food boxes during the holiday season.

