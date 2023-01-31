Ada, Minnesota Mayor Faces DWI Charge For November Crash

ADA, Minn. (KVRR) — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota is facing a DWI charge tied to a crash back in November.

Court records show 36-year-old John Hintz rolled his pickup in a ditch in Norman County.

Hintz and a passenger had no major injuries.

But he failed two sobriety tests in the field and a urine test later came back with a blood alcohol content of .22, nearly three times the legal limit for driving of .08.

Hintz is charged with DWI and reckless driving with a court date set for February 15.

He has been mayor of Ada since 2019.

He also has a previous DWI conviction from 2008 in Ada.