Former Minnesota Republican Senator Durenberger Dead at 88

ST. PAUL — Former Senator David Durenberger has died at age 88.

The Minnesota Republican supported a progressive brand of politics.

His longtime spokesperson says his health had declined in recent months and he died at his St. Paul home.

Durenberger won a U.S. Senate seat in 1978 and served three terms.

He was unanimously censured by the Senate in 1990 following an ethics investigation.

Senator Amy Klobuchar holds Durenberger’s old seat.

In a statement, she called him a “true public servant and dedicated legislator who was always guided by his devotion to bipartisanship and improving people’s lives.”