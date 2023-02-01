NDSU Prepares to Host Rivals From the South

The Bison Will Put Their Undefeated Home Record to the Test Against USD and SDSU

FARGO– The Bison will host South Dakota tomorrow night in Fargo. The Coyotes come into the matchup just behind the second place Bison in the Summit League standings with a a 7-4 conference record. Tomorrow night’s game will be the 82nd meeting between the Yotes and Bison all time with NDSU holding a 43-38 all time advantage. The Heard remain undefeated at home this season, at 8-0, and defeated South Dakota in Vermllion January 7th. With just half a game separating them from the rival, Coyotes in the standings, the Bison prepare for a tough test.

“Our focus here the last few days have been on South Dakota. Huge game Thursday you know, where standings are and where teams are in the league. We are trying to hold court and stay right there towards the top. Perennially, the two best teams in our league for a long time, so just an opportunity to continue to build our program and try to get on that level,” said head coach, Jory Collins.

“We are just really excited for the challenge. Obviously, splitting when we were on the road really was really exciting for us, but now we have them at home and we have been playing really well at home so I’m just excited to see how we compete with him at home,” said senior forward, Taylor Brown.