Fix It Forward Ministry close to donating 400 vehicles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Fix it Forward Ministry has received 390 vehicle donations and repaired over 800 vehicles for free for those in need in the last seven years.

It is a big milestone for the organization.

“When Matthew and I started this years ago, we started giving away cars and we were kind of both taken back with that opportunity and really how far can we take it. So, 400 is huge. Going from a small shop on Matthew’s farm to now we have three shops, and we are giving away our four hundredth car soon, that is an amazing, amazing journey,” Fix It Forward co-founder Jeremy Jenson said.

The ministry has a vision to help the less fortunate with their vehicle needs.

“We do that in two ways, one by doing free car repairs to those in need and the other by taking donated vehicles, repairing those, and giving to those who don’t have a car,” Jenson said.

With Giving Heart’s Day next Thursday, the organization stresses the importance of helping those in need.

“Giving Hearts Day brings the community together and brings a whole bunch more financial resources to the problems in the community. The last three years with the pandemic and the current financial situations have really put a pinch on a bunch of people and the need has grown. We are able to keep up with the need in the community and Giving Hearts Day is another way to put more finances behind that so we can say yes more and help more people out,” Jenson said

If you would like to support or volunteer for the ministry, click here.