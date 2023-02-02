Twins legend Carew backs Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame candidacy

(FOX) – The sports world has embraced gambling as several U.S. states legalized the practice and with that have come questions about Pete Rose’s eligibility in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose was banned from enshrinement in Cooperstown after it was revealed he gambled on games while he was a player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds. He admitted to it in 2004, but with sportsbooks becoming prevalent at MLB stadiums, the possibility of reversing Rose’s ban has been up for debate.

The all-time hit king gained support from Hall of Famer Rod Carew.

“It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical,” Carew said in a tweet responding about sports gambling. “How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??”

The Reds are set to open an MGM sportsbook at Great American Ballpark in 2023. Ohio legalized sports gambling at the start of the year.

“If they can embrace gambling to the level of putting it in the stadium they can forgive Pete and recognize him for the Great he is. That’s the point,” Carew added in a separate tweet.

Rose placed a bet on the Reds to win the 2023 World Series as Ohio celebrated the opening of legalized sports gambling in the state.

A one-time MVP award-winner, Rose holds the MLB record for most career hits (4,256), which he amassed over his 24-year big league career.

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle” for his ferocious style of play, Rose spent the bulk of his career (19 years) playing for the Reds, with stops along the way for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.