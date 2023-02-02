UND national champion hockey player, Fargo sports broadcaster dies at 65

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Travis Dunn, an award-winning Fargo sports broadcaster on 740 The Fan and KFGO, died Wednesday. He was 65.

A Winnipeg, Manitoba native, Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota and was a defenseman on the 1979-80 National Championship team which is in the UND Hall of Fame. He was drafted to play for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues out of college.

Dunn was the host of “Around The Rink,” a show that covered the area’s high school and collegiate hockey scenes as well as pro hockey. On KFGO, he co-hosted “Game On Hockey,” on which he interviewed the biggest names and newsmakers in the sport.

Dunn is survived by his wife Rose Brunsvold Dunn, daughter Serena, and son Gary.