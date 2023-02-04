Fargo Library showing classic 1940s films every Sunday this month

Featuring a discussion after each screening and free popcorn!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Public Library’s downtown branch showing classic films from the 1940s all through February.

Tomorrow, it starts with “The Grapes of Wrath” from 1941 at 1 o’clock in the community room.

Then it’s “Citizen Kane” on February 12th, “Gaslight ” the week after and the 1945 English drama, “Brief Encounter”, to close out the month.

Local film critic Matt Olien has selected the films featured in this series and will introduce each movie and lead a brief discussion after the screenings.

“Film is another area of information. Things people want and need to know, and we meet that need. We’ve always had a large film collection even back when it was on reels and through VHS and DVD’s. There are a lot of people in the community interested in it. This gives them an outlet and more information about some classic films,” said Beth Postema, the Deputy Director of the Fargo Public Library.

Children aged 9 and under must be accompanied by an adult.