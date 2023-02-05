56 Animals Rescued From Unsafe Living Conditions In Morrison County, Minnesota

MORRISON CO., Minn. — Animal Humane Society is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County in central Minnesota.

The society rescued 56 animals including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats from a space that was described as an “overcrowded, unsanitary environment.”

The animals ranged in age from a few months to more than 12 years old.

They had constant exposure to filth which has left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions.

AHS replied to Facebook comments saying the animals were not rescued from a licensed breeding operation.

An investigation could result in charges.