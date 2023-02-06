Anthony Reese, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for three Fargo workplace killings

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Anthony Reese, Junior receives three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of a couple and their unborn baby at a Fargo factory in 2021.

Reese had a verbal fight with a coworker at Composite America and was told to go home and was fired.

He returned and shot 43-year-old Richard Pittman four times and 32-year-old April Carbone twice, once in the stomach, killing their unborn girl, Layla.

The defense asked for life in prison with the possibility of parole since Reese turned himself in, told officers where to find the gun and plead guilty.

Judge Wade Webb said he gave the sentence because of Reese’s 13 prior convictions including criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota in 2014 which he was on supervised release for when the shooting happened.

“All he intended to do was help you. If you ever need to talk to somebody, the devil’s waiting. You took three lives because you were having a bad day,” Richard Pittman’s mother Paula Cromwell said.

Reese’s attorney says her client showed remorse for the killings and would try to better himself in prison. Reese didn’t speak when given the chance.