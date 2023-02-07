Beam signing held for Fargo Parks Sports Complex

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Park District and McGough Construction employees sign the final support beam for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex.

It’s on the 6100 block of 38th Street South near the 52nd Avenue Walmart.

Construction is still on track to be completed by spring 2024.

The facility will have two sheets of ice, eight basketball and six pickleball courts and will be the home of Fargo Parks’ offices and Sanford POWER.

Officials say it will bring thousands of people to Fargo and area parents and athletes won’t have to go to Minneapolis or Sioux Falls for large tournaments.

“This will be the most impactful facility to our community since the Fargodome except that it’ll be focused more on community health and our young people being active,” Fargo Park District Foundation Executive Director Craig Bjur said.

On Giving Hearts Day Thursday, Ray and Kathie Kvalvog match donations to Fargo Parks up to $1 million.

