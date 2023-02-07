Fargo Police Warn About “Tranq”, a Narcan-resistant Drug Causing Overdose Deaths

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug.

A drug commonly known as “tranq” has been flagged as a rising concern.

FPD says the depressant used by veterinarians to treat large farm animals and not approved for use in humans is being mixed into illicit opioids, including fentanyl.

Because Xylazine is not an opioid, administering Narcan after an overdose does not address the impact it has on breathing, rendering it less effective.

Cass County Drug Task Force says 8.5% of Fargo overdose deaths involved Xylazine in 2021.