Central Cass Girls Basketball Seeks Region 1 Top Seed

Central Cass is 8-0 in Region 1 Play

Casselton, ND– The Central Cass Girls Basketball remains undefeated in region 1 play and 15-3 overall in Class B hoops. Central Cass averages 65 points per game while holding opponents to just 37. With seven seniors on the roster, some of the players have played under head coach, Jay Bachman since they were in 8th grade. Senior forward and Northern State commit Decontee Smith scored 31 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead the squirrels to victory over the defending state champion and rival Kindred Vikings. Smith and the squirrels are confident and know that with their quick style of play.. Its hard to catch a squirrel.

“Our number one thing is that we’re very quick.. not saying that no one can guard us but we’re just very fast for how big some of our girls are so it’s kind of crazy also our defense is very good. Keeping teams under 40, 30s, very just aggressive team,” said Smith.

“We’ve played a really hard schedule. We’re undefeated in the region right now with two games left to go so we’re hoping, one more region win we lock in the region one first place so that ws one of our goals for the year was to be the number seed in the region and then ultimately make it to the state tournament is one of our other goals. So we’re using our stepping stones her to get to where we need to get to,” said Bahman.