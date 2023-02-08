Police searching for suspects after attempted Fargo jewelry store heist

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Lockdowns are lifted at five West Fargo schools and police are looking for suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store.

Officers responded to Gunderson’s Jewelers on the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say several people tried to rob the business, one with a gun. Authorities thank a security guard for their quick thinking locking the doors forcing the suspects to run to their dark colored four door sedan and head south on Veterans Boulevard. No one was hurt.

Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School and Independence and Trinity elementaries were put into lockdown.

West Fargo Police say there were no threats inside the schools.