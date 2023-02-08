Veterans raise money & awareness for Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Veterans with the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard are spending more than 20 hours outdoors ahead of Giving Heart’s Day.

It’s their first year hosting this event.

Their goal is to raise awareness for charities you can give to on Thursday. They are giving away free donuts and coffee for at-will donations.

Giving Heart’s Day is a 24 hour event to benefit charities in North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota. $138 million has been raised since 2008.

“The 75 percent number is gonna go to the top three Giving Hearts charity that people vote on our Facebook page. So, out of those top three, we are going to give 75 percent of the proceeds and give it right back to those charities,” Commanderof the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard Jason Hicks said.

If you would like to nominate your favorite Giving Hearts charity, click here.

The winners will be announced around 9:00 Thursday morning.