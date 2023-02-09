Employees restrain active shooter at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills

New York Mills shooting

David Gadsden

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Employees at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills catch an active shooter before deputies arrived Thursday morning.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:20 to 318 West Gilman Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old David Gadsden shot at a 31-year-old man during a verbal fight, but the bullet didn’t hit him. Gadsden chased the man outside the building where he possibly shot at the man again.

A worker held the door closed so Gadsden couldn’t get back into the building. He ran, but was caught by a coworker.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

Gadsden is being detained and charges are pending.