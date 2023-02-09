Fundraising frenzy during Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than 37,000 donors have already given nearly $23 million for Giving Hearts Day as of 7:30 Thursday night.

It is a 24 hour long event with around 550 charities involved.

Since 2008, More than $138 million has been raised for local charities.

It’s easy to donate online. Just go to giving hearts day dot org, find a charity, view their profile and make a donation.

Last year Giving Hearts Day raised nearly $27 million.

“The mission of Giving Heart’s Day is to really help someone. Everything about Giving Heart’s Day is it is a platform for doing good for somebody or something. So, every one of these charities is making the world a better place. So, we are inviting people on Giving Heart’s Day to connect with one of those charities that is making the world a better place,” Executive Director of Dakota Medical Foundation Pat Traynor said.

He adds that he’d like Giving Hearts Day to not just be an Upper Midwest tradition, but to expand across the country.