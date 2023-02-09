Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day.

The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.

The winners of $5,000 each were Moment of Freedom, Love your Buns, Red River Dance and Performing Arts, CHI Friendship, and Valley Senior Living.

“It’s overwhelming and thinking about how far 100,000 dollars can go with the initiatives we have a CCRI and the things we are trying to accomplish for the people we are supporting is absolutely amazing,” CCRI Executive Director Shannon Bock said.

She also encourages people to donate to their favorite charity this Giving Hearts Day.