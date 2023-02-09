Vice President Kamala Harris visiting St. Cloud Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris, on the heels of the State of the Union address, is stopping in St. Cloud on Thursday.

The White House announced last week Harris would travel to St. Cloud to “highlight how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs.”

Harris plans to tour a final assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses and then will deliver remarks highlighting the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicles and how they’re creating a clean energy economy and union jobs.