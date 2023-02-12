Nephew of Polygamous Leader Jailed In Minot for Child Kidnapping

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — The nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is behind bars in Minot.

Heber Jeffs was taken into custody on Saturday on kidnapping charges in Utah.

He has a court appearance set for Monday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, an arrest warrant was issued in December after Jeffs and his 10-year-old niece had gone missing.

The report says he was keeping the girl from her mother upon orders Warren Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.