Crafty Taps to open at West Acres Mall next month

It is a self-pour tap wall located in the food court

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Acres Mall announces it will soon be time to pour yourself a beer.

The mall is showing off its new addition, Crafty Taps.

It will be a self-pour tap wall that will be located in the food court.

The wall will have a rotating selection of eight beers and wine on tap.

You do have to be 21 or over to enter the designated area.

It’s slated to open sometime next month.