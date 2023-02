EDC Boys Hockey Highlights and Scores; Fargo North Takes Down Sheyenne

A Look At the Scores From the EDC Hockey Tournament

FARGO– Fargo North beat Sheyenne 1-0 in a defensive battle. Grand Forks Red River took care of business with a 16-1 win over Devils Lake. Fargo South dismantled the West Fargo Packers, 7-0; and Grand Forks Central won a close game against Davies, 3-2.