Minnesota Statewide Alert for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann, Convicted of Murder
ST. PAUL (KVRR/KFGO) — There’s a statewide alert in Minnesota for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann.
He has now been convicted of second-degree murder despite not having shown up for his trial.
A Cottonwood County jury reached its guilty verdict Tuesday.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Windom Police continue to search for Apmann.
He’s believed to be armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle and doesn’t have a car, so they say he either fled on foot or got a ride, likely to the Twin Cities area.
He is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.