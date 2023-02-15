Minnesota Statewide Alert for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann, Convicted of Murder

ST. PAUL (KVRR/KFGO) — There’s a statewide alert in Minnesota for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann.

He has now been convicted of second-degree murder despite not having shown up for his trial.

A Cottonwood County jury reached its guilty verdict Tuesday.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Windom Police continue to search for Apmann.

He’s believed to be armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle and doesn’t have a car, so they say he either fled on foot or got a ride, likely to the Twin Cities area.

He is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.