ND Highway Patrol Vehicle Hit While I-29 Was Closed North of Fargo

GARDNER, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle is hit on I-29, while the interstate was still closed.

It happened in the noon hour near Gardner, North Dakota, north of Fargo.

The trooper was parked with lights flashing while DOT crews worked to remove stranded vehicles.

Two vehicles approached going about 75 miles per hour. While one braked the other went around the vehicle and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Traffic was diverted for about 45 minutes during the crash investigation.