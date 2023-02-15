North Dakota Rides Three Game Wining Streak to 2nd in Summit League Standings

After Figuring Out How to Take Their Own Energy With Them the Fighting Hawks Have Won 3 Straight

GRAD FORKS, ND– North Dakota Women’s Basketball has climbed up to second place in the summit league standings after winning three straight games. The Fighting Hawks were already one of the most dangerous teams in the conference when playing at the Betty, currently 11-1 on their home floor. They lost their first 5 conferences road games however which held them back from climbing to the top of the conference standings. Last week however, the ladies picked up consecutive road wins beating Denver Thursday and Omaha Saturday. While the team thrives off the energy of the home crowd in Grand Forks, Coach Bernhard and the team to find away to bring that same energy on the road. The team is now 8-6 in conference sitting behind only South Dakota State in the Summit League standings.

“I think it was pretty obvious that we hadn’t been playing any time we left Grand Forks in all honesty.. so instead of just trying to hide behind it we just addressed it, confronted it head on and said OK, we have great energy when the fans of the Betty are cheering us on behind us and I think it brings energy to our bench and all those things and so we just really tried to say what can we do to replicate that when we leave Grand Forks? What can we do out in Denver, down in Omaha; and I think you can see from the way we came out of both of those games that we brought a lot of energy. Brought a lot of intensity and so instead of shying away from it, just calling it like it is. Saying this is the reality, this is where we’ve been. Let’s bring some big time energy and provide it ourselves if that’s what we got to do,” said Bernhard.