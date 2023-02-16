Fargo woman wins $10,000 from Publishers Clearing House

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A woman from South Fargo was greeted with one of the biggest surprises of her life: a $10,000 check.

Wendy Folkestad was shocked when the Prize Patrol arrived at her workplace.

“I thought something was wrong. They told me to come down to the lobby and my husband was down here, so I was a little scared. But when I walked out and saw all of you, something was up, I knew it. So, it was a big surprise. It feels amazing and it still has not quite sunk in yet. So, it is going to take me a while to get used to this,” Folkestad said.

The PCH Prize Patrol has already given over half a billion dollars since 1967 and are giving away prizes every 10 minutes to people across the country. They really enjoy giving the money away and helping make people’s dreams come true.

“We just love to make winners and we love making people happy and that is what we are about. We are about traveling the country giving away money. We provide lots of entertainment opportunities, free games and all sorts of thing that people can do online, but most of all we make dreams come true,” Prize Patrol Ambassador Howie Guja said.

You can enter to win by going to PCH.com

“It is totally random, and it is audited by third parties. So, anyone can win. It is basically the equivalent of pulling a name out of a basket. So, anyone can win it is totally random and it is free to play and free to enter,” Guja said.

The PCH Prize Patrol will give a lucky American and their friend $5,000 for life on February 28th.