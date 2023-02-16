Fargo’s Project RAI calls ‘anti-gay’ & ‘anti-transgender’ bills in ND legislature based in sensationalism

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo organization working with LGBTQ children, adults and schools say “anti-gay” and “anti-transgender” bills introduced in the North Dakota Legislature are not based in research, data or statistics.

Project RAI says the proposals are based in sensationalism to engage fear and moral panic.

The Fargo Human Rights Commission approved a motion in opposition to what they call anti-LGBTQ bills in the Legislature.

Project RAI cited the 2021 North Dakota LGBTQ youth risk survey showing 713 middle and high school students said they tried to commit suicide. Nearly 1,400 said they considered taking their own lives.

“These bills will kill our kids and push them out of the state and teachers out of the profession. Students don’t learn if they don’t feel safe,” Project RAI Co-Founder Kristin Nelson said.

Nelson says politicians supporting anti queer legislation are trying to make schools a place where queer kids don’t exist.