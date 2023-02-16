High School Wrestling State Tournament Results

SEMIFINALS OF THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT FINISHED TODAY; CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES TOMORROW.

FARGO–In the 285lb division, Fargo Davies’ Dylan Carlquist gets a pin down victory over Amaree Williams of West Fargo.

In the 120lb division, Landon Zink of West Fargo Sheyenne gets the victory over Tanner Thoreson of West Fargo.

In the 132lb division, Valley City’s Tucker Johnson won a hard fought match versus Colin Steidler of Bismarck St. Mary’s via 10-5 decision.

In the 152lb division, West Fargo’s Tyler Porter took down Aden Braun of Jamestown to advance to the Finals tomorrow.

To see the full results of Class A, please visit:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/wrestling-boys/698/2023-ndhsaa-class-a-boys-wrestling-team-dual-state-tournament

To see the full results of Class B, please visit:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/wrestling-boys/696/2023-ndhsaa-class-b-boys-wrestling-team-dual-state-tournament