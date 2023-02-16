Ludacris and T-Pain To Open North Dakota State Fair in July

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — A pair of rappers will open this year’s North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

Ludacris and T-Pain will hit the grandstand stage on Friday, July 21.

They are the final acts to be announced for the 9-day fair.

The lineup is heavy on country music including Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Joe Nichols and Jelly Roll.

A demolition derby is planned along with the MHA Indian Horse Relay.

Tickets for all events go on sale March 2nd at ndstatefair.com.

The fair runs July 21-29 and typically sees around 300,000 people come through the gates.