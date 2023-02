Ahneman Slams Home the Chris Heise Play of the Week

Sheyenne Mustangs Takes the High School Play of the Week

FARGO– The Sheyenne Mustangs and their big man, Tommy Ahneman are the winners of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. Check out the big man reaching for the sky and pulling down the thunder. Congratualtions to Tommy and the Mustangs on winning the Chris Heise play of the week.