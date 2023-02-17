DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees: 2/17

KEECH BIOR OF FARGO NORTH AND ADAM JENKINS OF MOORHEAD BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE DJ COLTER PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO–

Keech Bior and Adam Jenkins battle it out for the DJ Colter High School play of the week! In play number one, The Spartans share the rock to perfection. Jeremiah Sem to John Williams who touch passes it to Keech Bior for the slam! In play number two, Adam Jenkins reaches back over his head to receive the ally-oop pass and then finishes it with the push in shot!

Which is better? That is for you to decide. Go to our Twitter page and vote! Don’t forget to share with your school and friends! We will announce the winner on Friday, February 17th on KVRR Sports Extra.

Here is a link to our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/KVRRSports