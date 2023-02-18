North Dakota High School State Dual Wrestling Championship Results

NORTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING STATE DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS FINISHED TODAY.

FARGO–

CLASS A:

Bismarck defeated Bismarck century 43 to 27 to take home the state title. In the third place match… West Fargo Sheyenne takes third defeating Williston 42 to 26. For 5th place, Minot defeats Fargo Davies 48 to 18.

CLASS B:

Lisbon is your state champion after defeating South Border 47 to 23. In the 3rd place match, New Salem-Almont defeated Central Cass 50-24. Bringing home 5th place, Velva defeated Hettinger/Scranton 47 to 25.

GIRLS:

Bismarck defeating Central Cass 60 to 21 to take home first. In the 3rd place match, Minot and Bismarck Legacy tied at 39, and Minot won the tie-breaker. For 5th, Fargo defeated Carrington 45 to 28.

For full Boys results, visit:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/teamtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676779776834&pageName=%2Fteamtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=ksvixhewsi

For full Girls results, visit:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/teamtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676779778733&pageName=%2Fteamtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=aphskfkhbv