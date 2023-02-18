Turn it! Build it! STEAM camps at Fargo Air Museum give students hands-on experiences

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Monthly STEAM camps are back at the Fargo Air Museum for those interested in science. In the Junior version for ages eight to ten, students learned how to make a Rube Goldberg machine using Legos as a way to learn about engineering.

Meanwhile, the Senior class, aged eleven to eighteen, learned more about electrical currents and 3-D printers in their year-long theme called “Lost in Space” as campers work through monthly challenges as a team.

Museum educators say it’s rewarding to see students’ creative ideas come to fruition while having fun.

“It’s not about the end project, it’s about how to get to those projects. We do a lot of problem-solving, critical thinking and letting the kids figure our their own project. As I saw before, I gave them a prototype of what my machine could look like. I showed them how it worked and how they can improve theirs. So, being the teacher is more like giving them the necessary things that they need to do their own project,” says educator Karina Anderson.

