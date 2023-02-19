North Dakota airports start 2023 strong

KVRR Staff,

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — North Dakota’s eight commercial airports boarded over 90,000 passengers in January, an increase of 24 percent over from last January and 1.5 percent higher than 2019.

According to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission, 2019 is used as a baseline to guage when airline boardings have reached a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels. In January of 2019, 89,709 passengers boarded airplanes at the eight commercial airports. This January’s number was 90,979.

If the trend continues, 2023 could be considered the year a full recovery is achieved.

“Air service demand throughout North Dakota is significantly stronger than one year ago and we are excited to see that the numbers are beginning to track above 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts,” Executive Director Kyle Wanner said.

