North Dakota airports start 2023 strong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — North Dakota’s eight commercial airports boarded over 90,000 passengers in January, an increase of 24 percent over from last January and 1.5 percent higher than 2019.

If the trend continues, 2023 could be considered the year a full recovery is achieved.

“Air service demand throughout North Dakota is significantly stronger than one year ago and we are excited to see that the numbers are beginning to track above 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts,” Executive Director Kyle Wanner said.