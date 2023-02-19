State Sen. Rob Kupec Pushes Minnesota Paid Family & Medical Leave Bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The bill would give twelve weeks of paid family leave to employees and in special circumstances allow an additional twelve weeks.

“It will apply to the birth of a newborn child, a medical emergency, or taking care of an elderly parent would be one of the things that could be covered under that.” DFL State Sen. Rob Kupec of Moorhead said.

Businesses will be mandated to comply with the bill regardless of the number of employees they have.

Many business groups oppose the legislation, calling it an unfunded mandate for employers at a time when they’re already stressed by workforce shortages.

However, the bill will only allow employees to receive a portion of their typical pay.

“Lower income workers would get 90% of their wage and then higher income workers would get 60% of their wage. So, you are not getting your full wage. So, there is some incentive also to go back to work because most people probably can’t survive on 60% of their salary.” Kupec said

Kupec says the bill will help provide relief to employees and allow them to focus on recovering.

“This will give them an insurance policy when something arises that will cover them for that and alleviate that stress of trying to figure out how to pay the rent, how to pay your utility bills, and how you are gonna pay your mortgage and focus on really that recovery and getting back to work.” said Kupec

If you would like to check out the bill, we have a link here.