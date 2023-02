Class B, Region 1 GBB Tournament Quarterfinals

CENTRAL CASS V WYNDMERE-LIDERWOOD-HANKINSON...SARGENT COUNTY V MAPLE RIVER...NORTHERN CASS V OAK GROVE

FARGO–

HIGHLIGHTS:

Central Cass defeated Wyndmere-L-H 49-26.

Sargent County defeated Maple River 58-43.

Northern Cass defeated Oak Grove 59-48.

Kindred versus Tri-State: Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah-Rosholt was rescheduled for tomorrow at 6 pm.

For an updated bracket, please visit:

https://ndhsaanow.com/brackets/basketball-girls/720/2023-ndhsaa-class-b-region-1-girls-basketball-tournament