Multi-semi pileup shuts down I-29 southbound from Grand Forks to Thompson

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A multi-semi pileup forces authorities to close a portion of I-29.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes from Grand Forks to Thompson is temporarily closed.

Traffic is being diverted back onto the interstate at Thompson due to a fatal crash on highway 81.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers to slow down, buckle up, and drive safe.