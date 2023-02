Region 1B Girls Basketball Tournament Highlights 2/21

Central Cass is Headed to the Finals; Kindred Will Meet Northern Cass in the Semis

FARGO– Day two of the Region 1B North Dakota Girls Basketball Tournament is in the books. Central Cass advances to the final after taking down Sargent County 56-34. The Kindred Vikings take care of business as well to advance to Wednesday morning’s semifinal battle against the Northern Cass Jaguars.