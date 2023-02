Northern Cass Advances to Region 1B GBB Final

The Jaguars Will Meet Central Cass in the Championship

FARGO– Northern Cass locked down the Kindred Vikings and dominated the paint to earn their 67-52 semifinals win. The Jaguars will meet Central Cass in an all Casselton final for the Region 1B Girls Basketball Championship Game on Friday at 7:30 at the SHAC.